Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK) stock could see downside throughout Tuesday's trading session. One of the biggest names within the ETF which offers fairly broad exposure to the US technology segment, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), saw its stock fall 8 percent after a better-than-expected earnings report but a concerning growth in the cloud business.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) could see increased volume ahead of the company's fiscal third quarter earnings report after Tuesday's close. Click here to see the analyst expectations.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained nearly 5 percent early Tuesday morning after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to Perform. The firm highlighted the fact that Roku "no longer appears to be a compelling short."

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) lost nearly 10 percent. The clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatment for cystic fibrosis and other diseases announced after Monday's close a common stock offering. The company plans on offering and selling nine million shares of its common stock. The stock is still up nearly 60 percent since March 9.

Micro Focus International PLC - ADR (NYSE: MFGP) fell nearly 50 percent throughout Monday's session after the England-based software and information technology company said its CEO Chris Hsu has stepped down for personal reasons and to "pursue another opportunity." The company also guided its revenue to fall 6 to 9 percent for the one-year period ending at the end of October. The issue was the most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro throughout Monday.

