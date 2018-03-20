A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; Fed Meeting In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32 points to 24,659.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 0.25 points to 2,722.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index dipped 15.25 points to 6,899.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.04 percent to trade at $66.74 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.73 percent to trade at $62.51 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.18 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.03 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.01 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.27 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.03 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.47 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.11 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.35 percent and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.22 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Buy to Hold.

Oracle shares fell 8.28 percent to $47.65 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news