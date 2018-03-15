ICYMI: Costco Controversy, Dropbox IPO, Blockchain In Trucking

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Costco Called Out By Canada’s CBC

CBC posted a trailer this week for an investigation into Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and allegations the retailer pressured suppliers to make illegal payments to have their products stocked on their shelves. Jayson Derrick has more, in “Costco Falls Amid Allegations Of Kickbacks Related To Prescription Drugs.”

Dropbox to Go Public

In one of the most anticipated public offerings, Dropbox is set to make its debut after pricing its IPO Monday. Find out the details behind this forthcoming issue, in Shanthi Rexaline’s “The Dropbox IPO: Everything You Need To Know.”

Trucking Industry Gets A Tech Upgrade

Find out why the shift to autonomous vehicles may take longer in the trucking world, in Elizabeth Balboa’s “Where AI, Data, Blockchain Fit In The Trucking Industry.”