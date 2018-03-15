Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ICYMI: Costco Controversy, Dropbox IPO, Blockchain In Trucking
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2018 10:31am   Comments
Share:
Related COST
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Costco Falls Amid Allegations Of Kickbacks Related To Prescription Drugs
How To Retire Today: Beat Rising Costs (Seeking Alpha)

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Costco Called Out By Canada’s CBC

CBC posted a trailer this week for an investigation into Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and allegations the retailer pressured suppliers to make illegal payments to have their products stocked on their shelves. Jayson Derrick has more, in “Costco Falls Amid Allegations Of Kickbacks Related To Prescription Drugs.”

Related Link: Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Ford, Says F-150 Franchise Could Be More Valuable Than The Entire Company

Dropbox to Go Public

In one of the most anticipated public offerings, Dropbox is set to make its debut after pricing its IPO Monday. Find out the details behind this forthcoming issue, in Shanthi Rexaline’s “The Dropbox IPO: Everything You Need To Know.”

Trucking Industry Gets A Tech Upgrade

Find out why the shift to autonomous vehicles may take longer in the trucking world, in Elizabeth Balboa’s “Where AI, Data, Blockchain Fit In The Trucking Industry.”

Posted-In: BZ ICYMINews Previews IPOs Trading Ideas Interview

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST)

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Costco Falls Amid Allegations Of Kickbacks Related To Prescription Drugs
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Costco, Netflix, Tesla And More
Costco 'Has The Tools To Compete And Win': Analysts React To Retailer's Q2 Report
Payroll Data Up Next, But M&A, ECB And Tariffs All In Focus Ahead Of Jobs Report
Stifel Remains A Costco Bull After In-Line Q2
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on COST
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.