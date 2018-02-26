IN THE NEWS

While volatility may have settled somewhat in the past week or so, the specter of rising interest rates remains: Link

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)gained $65.3 billion in value in 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500, posting a 21.9-percent rise in market value versus the index's 21.8-percent addition, CEO Warren Buffett said in his annual shareholder letter Saturday: Link

Here's a compilation of key biotech events to keep a tab on this week: Link

Technology companies will square off with law enforcement on Tuesday as the Supreme Court hears arguments on whether emails and other customer data stored overseas are subject to U.S. search warrants: Link $

Fidelity Investments, the mutual-fund giant synonymous with the star stock picker, is now considering abandoning the investment process that made its managers famous, according to people familiar with the situation: Link $

The European Union is preparing legislation to force companies to turn over customers’ personal data when requested even if it is stored on servers outside the bloc, a position that will put Europe at loggerheads with tech giants and privacy campaigners: Link

Morgan Stanley says it’s time to get bullish on bonds -- even as Goldman Sachs Group and Warren Buffett issue warnings: Link

Dropbox Inc. proclaimed with its leap toward an initial public offering that it’s enabling “a more enlightened way of working.”: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Washington at 8:00 a.m. ET.

January Chicago Fed national activity index +0.12 vs +0.20 expected

Data on new home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for February is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Loop Capital upgraded UPS (NYSE: UPS) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: UPS) from Hold to Buy Susquehanna upgraded Finish Line (NASDAQ: FINL) from Neutral to Positive

(NASDAQ: FINL) from Neutral to Positive Jefferies downgraded Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: MAT) from Buy to Hold Lake Street downgraded MiMedx (NASDAQ: MDXG) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.