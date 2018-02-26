Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) stock along with other gun-related companies could see increased volatility on Monday. Florida Governor Rick Scott is endorsing a move to raise the minimum age for buying a rifle to 21 years. The Washington Post noted this represents a "dramatic shift in position" within Florida's Republican party.

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) was trading higher by around 2.5 percent. The company best known for its line of fitness tracking watches is scheduled to report its fourth quarter results after Monday's market close. Analysts are expecting the company to lose 1 cent per share on revenue of $588.42 million.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) gained more than 11 percent after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced an update to its phase 1 trial. The company said data from the phase 1 trial exploring its oral medicine (AXS-09) for the treatment of CNS disorders achieved positive topline results and was also well tolerated with no serious adverse events.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) gained around 10 percent after the biopharmaceutical company announced a favorable update from the European Medicines Agency. The EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products granted the company a positive opinion for its ACH-4471 for orphan status in the European Union for the treatment of C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

