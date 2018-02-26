A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for January is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on new home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for February is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Washington at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 162 points to 25,476.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 10.70 points to 2,759.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 20.25 points to 6,930.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.19 percent to trade at $67.18 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.08 percent to trade at $63.50 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.46 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.52 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.31 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.44 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.51 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.19 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.74 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.23 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.89 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from Neutral to Positive.

Finish Line shares rose 1.26 percent to close at $10.48 on Friday.

