HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) stock was trading higher by more than 6 percent after it reported fiscal first quarter results after Thursday's close. The company earned 48 cents per share on revenue of $14.5 billion versus expectations of 42 cents per share and $13.49 billion.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) stock may see volatility on Friday after one of its peers in the pet food space, Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF), agreed to sell itself to General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) in an $8 billion deal.

Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSE: TAN) could see increased volume after one of the ETFs biggest components, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), reported a better-than-expected loss in its fourth quarter results but revenue fell short of expectations.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) stock could see increased volume on Friday ahead of the holding company's annual shareholder meeting on Saturday and Warren Buffett's appearance on CNBC Monday morning.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) and other gun-related stocks continue to be a point of focus for investors. The world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), said it will be reaching out to gun companies "to understand their response" to gun violence.

