Not only are the Golden State Warriors the reigning NBA champions, they're also the kings of NBA social media.

The Warriors generated $9.5 million of value on social media over the past 30 days, more than any other team in the league, according to a new report from GumGum Sports.

Nearly 95 percent of that value, $8.9 million, came from Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)'s Instagram. Golden State generated $320,000 on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) over the past month.

Top 10 Most Valuable NBA Teams On Social Media

Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors Los Angeles Lakers New York Knicks Miami Heat Oklahoma City Thunder New Orleans Pelicans Houston Rockets

Sports Marketing Firm Launches 'Scoreboard'

At $3.1 billion, the Warriors are the third-most valuable NBA team, behind the Lakers and the Knicks, according to a Forbes report.

Social media value create a unique opportunity for teams, as they can curate and design custom content to reach audiences they can't reach on broadcast and draw in a new fan base, according to GumGum Sports. The firm announced the beta launch of Scoreboard, which tracks team social media values in real time.

“There has been a huge lack of transparency in the value that social media can create for teams and sponsors,” Brian Kim, senior vice president of product at GumGum Sports, tells Benzinga.

Scoreboard is a platform for endorsers and teams to track how well they are performing on social media to drive value to their brand and their sponsors, Kim said.

“People are very unclear what the value of social looks like. A lot of companies focus on the broadcast side, and we felt we should bring this application to show in real time what the value of sponsorships on social media looks like.”

Related Links:

Study: NBA Jersey Sponsorships Drive $350 Million In Value On Social Media Alone

Was Nike In On Kevin Durant's Move To The Warriors?