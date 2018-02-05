Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) stock moved modestly higher after the biotechnology company that specializes in oncology and hematology drug products announced an update to an ongoing trial. The trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of ROLONTIS in the management of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in 406 patients with early-stage breast cancer. The company said the first phase 3 study of its therapy has met all of its primary endpoint of non-inferiority in Duration of Severe Neutropenia in comparison to pegfilgrastim.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) stock rose nearly 4 percent after the biopharmaceutical giant reported its fourth quarter results. The company said it earned 68 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $5.45 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 67 cents per share on revenue of $5.35 billion.

Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) stock lost 5 percent in reaction to the company's earnings report. The lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing company said it earned 31 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $3.3 billion versus expectations of 24 cents per share and $3.1 billion. The company also guided its full fiscal year 2018 EPS to be $1.45 to $1.55 which fell short of the $1.61 per share analysts were expecting.

SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) stock was trading lower by 0.26 percent. The food and related products distributor said it earned 78 cents per share in the fiscal second quarter on revenue of $14.4 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 65 cents per share on revenue of $14.2 billion.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock was halted early Monday morning to give investors sufficient time to digest a notable news report. Qualcomm has been targeted for an acquisition by Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) in 2017 and received a "best and final" acquisition offer of $82 per share.

