28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares rose 10.7 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after falling 6.55 percent on Friday.
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) rose 10.4 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.20 percent on Friday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 10.3 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after falling 1.04 percent on Friday.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 10 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.37 percent on Friday.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 9.3 percent to $22.48 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that ROLONTIS met its primary endpoint in the Phase 3 ADVANCE study.
- SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares rose 9.2 percent to $9.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.10 percent on Friday.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) rose 7.3 percent to $30.69 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.99 percent on Friday.
- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) rose 6 percent to $67.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.64 percent on Friday.
- US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares rose 6 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.65 percent on Friday.
- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares rose 6 percent to $208 in pre-market trading.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) rose 5 percent to $11.74 in pre-market trading after declining 2.27 percent on Friday.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) shares rose 4.8 percent to $66.51 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) rose 4.6 percent to $363.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.60 percent on Friday.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 4.5 percent to $69.00 after Broadcom raised its offer for the company $82.00 per share.
Losers
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) fell 9.3 percent to $20.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.85 percent on Friday.
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) fell 9.2 percent to $58.20 in the pre-market trading session following Federal Reserve orders. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo from Outperform to Market Perform, while JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares fell 7.9 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.56 percent on Friday.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BSPM) fell 7.8 percent to $3.76 in pre-market trading after rising 13.33 percent on Friday.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 6.3 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.22 percent on Friday.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 5.8 percent to $12.09 in pre-market trading after tumbling 12.48 percent on Friday.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) fell 5.8 percent to $3.25 after declining 6.50 percent on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 5.4 percent to $11.51 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.14 percent on Friday.
- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ADR) (NYSE: MFG) fell 5.1 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.60 percent on Friday.
- Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) shares fell 4.6 percent to $75.00 in pre-market trading after declining 1.33 percent on Friday.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares fell 4.4 percent to $63.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.64 percent on Friday.
- Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: CANF) shares fell 4.4 percent to $2.19 in pre-market trading after rising 1.78 percent on Friday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares fell 4.3 percent to $6.66 in pre-market trading after declining 0.72 percent on Thursday.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 3.6 percent to $54.00 after declining 15.98 percent on Friday.
