A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Dow Futures Fall 200 Points
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for January is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM non-manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 200 points to 25,232.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 13.50 points to 2,743.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 27.75 points to 6,728.00.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.86 percent to trade at $67.99 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures slipped 0.47 percent to trade at $65.14 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.03 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 1.27 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.79 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.3 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1.04 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.55 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.09 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.73 percent and India’s BSE Sensex dropped 0.88 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) from Underweight to Sector Weight.
Sprint shares rose 5.10 percent to close at $5.36 on Friday.
Breaking news
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its FY 2018 adjusted earnings guidance.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) reported a 7 million share offering.
- ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ: CTRE) disclosed that it has acquired a skilled nursing facility in Montana for $5.8 million.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets KeyBancNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.