A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Dow Futures Fall 200 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for January is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM non-manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 200 points to 25,232.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 13.50 points to 2,743.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 27.75 points to 6,728.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.86 percent to trade at $67.99 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures slipped 0.47 percent to trade at $65.14 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.03 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 1.27 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.79 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.3 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1.04 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.55 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.09 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.73 percent and India’s BSE Sensex dropped 0.88 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) from Underweight to Sector Weight.

Sprint shares rose 5.10 percent to close at $5.36 on Friday.

