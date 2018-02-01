Amazon Vs. Walmart: Who Wins A Head-To-Head Price Battle?
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) share a common goal in their customer approach: providing products at the lowests.
But which retailer is really delivering on that promise?
A new study from LendEDU compiled a list of 50 products from both retailers and did a cross-comparison analysis to see which retailer saves shoppers more money.
The product list was split into five different categories: Home Goods, Kitchen/Home Appliances, Technology and Entertainment, Food & Beverages and Miscellaneous Items.
Amazon was found to be more expensive than Walmart in four of the five categories, while scoring a notable victory in the food and beverages category — where its products were found to be 22.51 percent cheaper.
This statistic suggests that Amazon may be succeeding in its attempt to beat out Walmart by bringing a traditionally physical shopping experience to a much more convenient online setting.
Key Findings
- The highest price disparity that favored Walmart was in home goods where, on average, the retailer was 33.6 percent cheaper than Amazon.
- The most narrow price difference was in technology and entertainment products, with Amazon pegged as 4.29 percent more expensive.
- The total cart balance for all 50 identical items was 10.4 percent more expensive if purchased on Amazon versus Walmart.
- The biggest price differential was for a 50-pack of red Solo cups, which were 132 percent higher on Amazon.
At last check, Walmart shares were trading down 0.59 percent at $106.01.
Amazon shares were down 0.64 percent at $1,441.61 at the time of publication.
