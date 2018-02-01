Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Vs. Walmart: Who Wins A Head-To-Head Price Battle?
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 01, 2018 10:26am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Vs. Walmart: Who Wins A Head-To-Head Price Battle?
Related WMT
11 Dividend Growth Stocks To Watch In 2018
Tax Reform Is Boosting Wages And Bonuses, But Some Corporations Are Still Cutting Jobs
RiverPark Large Growth Fund Q4 2017 Performance Summary (Seeking Alpha)
Related AMZN
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed; Apple, Alphabet Earnings In Focus
RiverPark Large Growth Fund Q4 2017 Performance Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) share a common goal in their customer approach: providing products at the lowests. 

But which retailer is really delivering on that promise?

A new study from LendEDU compiled a list of 50 products from both retailers and did a cross-comparison analysis to see which retailer saves shoppers more money.

The product list was split into five different categories: Home Goods, Kitchen/Home Appliances, Technology and Entertainment, Food & Beverages and Miscellaneous Items.

Amazon was found to be more expensive than Walmart in four of the five categories, while scoring a notable victory in the food and beverages category — where its products were found to be 22.51 percent cheaper.

This statistic suggests that Amazon may be succeeding in its attempt to beat out Walmart by bringing a traditionally physical shopping experience to a much more convenient online setting.

Key Findings

  • The highest price disparity that favored Walmart was in home goods where, on average, the retailer was 33.6 percent cheaper than Amazon.
  • The most narrow price difference was in technology and entertainment products, with Amazon pegged as 4.29 percent more expensive.
  • The total cart balance for all 50 identical items was 10.4 percent more expensive if purchased on Amazon versus Walmart.
  • The biggest price differential was for a 50-pack of red Solo cups, which were 132 percent higher on Amazon.

At last check, Walmart shares were trading down 0.59 percent at $106.01. 

Amazon shares were down 0.64 percent at $1,441.61 at the time of publication. 

Related Links: 

Mark Cuban Thinks Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Collab Could Pressure Congress To Act

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Walmart To Buy, Credits Tax Reform

Posted-In: e-commerce lendedu retailNews Retail Sales Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + WMT)

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed; Apple, Alphabet Earnings In Focus
15 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2018
Amazon Earnings Preview: Will Q4 Report Satisfy Investors?
RBC Likes Express Scripts After 'Sharp' Pullback
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WMT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.