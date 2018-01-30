IN THE NEWS

Women are more financially empowered than ever before, but having full financial control means understanding your financial future. The only sure way to financially plan for the long term is to have an investment plan and a grasp on the basics of stock trading: Link

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) have already gained nearly 30 percent in 2018 and the company's Q4 earnings report Tuesday afternoon could result in an acceleration in the stock's advance or put a pause to the momentum: Link

JPMorgan's (NYSE: JPM) Jamie Dimon, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos, and Berkshire's (NYSE: BRK-A)Warren Buffett said in a press release they will be looking for ways to address health care issues with the objective of improving employee satisfaction, reducing costs, and provide workers and their families with simplified, high-quality and transparent health care at reasonable costs: Link

Silicon Valley threw its support behind the congressional tax overhaul. How much will the new rules help their bottom line?: Link $

Janet Yellen ends 14 years at the Federal Reserve this week, the last four as its first chairwoman, having guided the U.S. economy to its tightest labor market in nearly two decades by resisting calls to raise interest rates more rapidly: Link $

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Russia will target U.S. mid-term elections later this year as part of the Kremlin’s attempt to influence domestic politics across the West, and warned the world had to do more to push back against Chinese meddling: Link

President Donald Trump plans to promote the Republican tax overhaul he signed into law in his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, but fiscal headwinds mean he’s likely to have less legislative success in his second year in office: Link

A more than $500 million record heist from a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange, the latest in a long line of high-profile hacks, is directing attention to a new kind of venue that makes it harder for would-be thieves. They’re not, however, impervious to attack: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 4 Weeks Of Jan. Unch MoM, Up 3.2% YoY

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for December will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Instinet downgraded Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) from Buy to Neutral

JPMorgan downgraded Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) from Overweight to Neutral

JPMorgan upgraded JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Neutral to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) from Equal-weight to Overweight

