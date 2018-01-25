Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) plunged more than 6 percent pre-market Thursday after spokesperson Oprah Winfrey denied speculation of her presidential ambitions.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” Winfrey told InStyle. “And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Hope for Oprah 2020 had propelled Weight Watchers’ stock 13.6 percent earlier this month. The prospect of her election wasn’t unjust; those closest to Winfrey confessed her consideration.

"It's up to the people," longtime partner Stedman Graham said at the time. "She would absolutely do it."

News of the philanthropist and media personality has correlated with Weight Watchers stock movement since Winfrey joined the program, the board and the investor base back in 2015. Shares tend to pop on her endorsements, a phenomenon not seen in other affiliated companies.

Neither CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) nor Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA), where Winfrey respectively serves as a “60 Minutes” correspondent and CEO of the Oprah Winfrey Network, are affected by her movements.

At time of publication, Weight Watchers was down 3.8 percent at $64.75.

