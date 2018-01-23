IN THE NEWS

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD) continued to press all-time highs Monday after announcing it would become the first U.S. retail broker to enable 24-hour trading. Investors on the Thinkorswim or mobile platforms can trade 12 exchange-traded funds while markets are closed: Link

Twitter's Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto, perhaps the most visible Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) executive aside from CEO Jack Dorsey, will leave the social media giant: Link

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) moved up 10 percent after reporting its fourth quarter results, which included a strong top and bottom-line beat and the net addition of 8.3 million new users across the world: Link

News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch said if Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is serious about promoting “trusted content” and filtering fake news out of its news feed, it should pay publishers fees similar to those cable distributors pay to television channels: Link $

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) Chief Executive David Taylor on Monday outlined steps the company is taking to keep teens from eating Tide laundry pods for sport, a behavior he called a “dangerous trend” fueled by social media: Link $

Bacardi has agreed to buy out Patron Spirits International in a deal valuing the top high-end tequila maker at $5.1 billion, highlighting the appetite big drinks groups have for the Mexican spirit: Link

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on solar panel imports is a blow to a booming global industry. The protectionist measures will pull investments in the technology out of the United States and into Asia and other regions, as the industry tries to make up for the lost opportunity in America, industry sources said on Tuesday: Link

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. should retain its dominant role as mediator of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rebuffing Palestinian appeals to the European Union to take the reins: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales Up 3.8% YoY, Flat MoM

The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Chicago, Illinois at 6:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Wells Fargo upgraded Dollar General (NYSE: DG) from Market Perform to Outperform

(NYSE: DG) from Market Perform to Outperform Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: HPE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Morgan Stanley downgraded HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: HPQ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight Stifel downgraded Wayfair (NYSE: W) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: W) from Buy to Hold Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

