IN THE NEWS

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) added more than 5 million users during the third quarter, which was stronger than expected and has investors hopeful the momentum carried over into the fourth quarter. Here's a preview of what two notable Wall Street analysts are saying ahead of Netflix's Jan. 22 earnings report: Link

Benzinga had the chance to speak with Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen at the 2017 Benzinga Fintech Summit. Larsen discussed the ways Ripple is revolutionizing international payments and made predictions about the long-term applications of blockchain technology: Link

Americans with only a high-school diploma are seeing faster earnings growth than their highly educated counterparts, as employers in low-wage industries hungrily search for workers to fill job openings: Link $

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) hopes four new flavors of Diet Coke and skinnier, redesigned cans hitting U.S. shelves this week will lure back lapsed soda drinkers and young people who have moved on to LaCroix sparkling waters: Link $

In a decision expected to test the Trump administration’s approach to tobacco regulation, U.S. health advisers will vote this week on whether to allow Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) to sell its novel iQOS tobacco device and claim it is less harmful than cigarettes: Link

The World Economic Forum still expects U.S. President Donald Trump to attend its annual meeting in the Swiss Alps this week, the forum’s chairman Klaus Schwab said on Sunday. Schwab made the comments in an interview with Reuters a day after White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said the trip was up in the air because of the federal government shutdown in the United States: Link

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ: CELG) agreed to buy Juno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO) for about $9 billion, one of its largest deals ever, in a bid to expand in the increasingly competitive landscape of cutting-edge cancer treatments: Link

Eagles destroy Vikings to set up Super Bowl New York will loathe: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Chicago Fed National Activity Index for Dec 0.27% vs 0.44% Est; Prior 0.15%

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Bernstein upgraded Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) from Underperorm to Outperform

(NYSE: LOW) from Underperorm to Outperform Credit Suisse upgraded Lennar (NYSE: LEN) from Neutral to Outperform

(NYSE: LEN) from Neutral to Outperform Raymond James upgraded Aflac (NYSE: AFL) from Outperform to Strong Buy

(NYSE: AFL) from Outperform to Strong Buy Atlantic Equities downgraded Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Overweight to Neutral

(NASDAQ: AAPL) from Overweight to Neutral BTIG downgraded Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) from Buy to Neutral

(NYSE: ABT) from Buy to Neutral Credit Suisse downgraded Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) from Neutral to Underperform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.