Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) gained more than 3 percent after the airliner reported its fourth quarter results. The company said it earned 96 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $10.25 billion which exceeded Wall Street's expectations for 83 cents per share and $10.16 billion.
- Eastman Kodak Company Common New (NYSE: KODK) lost more than 11 percent ahead of the opening bell in what appears to be some profit taking. The stock soared more than 250 percent after announcing an image rights management platform to facilitate licensing sales with a signature cryptocurrency.
- Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) gained more than 55 percent after the small-cap online and offline China-based shopping platform is reportedly set to announce an expansion into blockchain. All Tech Asia tweeted the company is " introducing #SecooBlockchainCertificate, the first of its such in #luxury ecommerce sector."
- Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) gained more than 6 percent after a Wall Street Journal report said the company is in talks to expand its joint venture with Fujifilm and "strike a major deal."
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) gained more than 2 percent after analysts at Morgan Stanley turned bullish and upgraded its rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Producer Price Data
Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.