30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares rose 46.5 percent to $14.52 in pre-market trading on unconfirmed Blockchain chatter.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) rose 28.8 percent to $3.89 in pre-market trading after slipping 9.45 percent on Wednesday.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) rose 21.9 percent to $8.45 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. Richardson Electronics reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $39.1 million.
- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) shares rose 17.7 percent to $2.59 in pre-market trading after the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed that Finjan’s patents are valid and pioneering.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 17.4 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.09 percent on Wednesday. The company disclosed that it has commenced shipment of its XingTea portfolio of ready-to-drink teas to CVS Health.
- MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares rose 17.4 percent to $2.63 in the pre-market trading session. Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma disclosed that pracinostat has received Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) rose 12.3 percent to $3.84 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.57 percent on Wednesday.
- JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ: JTPY) rose 12.1 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading. BOLTS Technologies and JetPay announced a partnership.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) rose 9.3 percent to $47.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) rose 7.7 percent to $22.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.26 percent on Wednesday.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) rose 7.4 percent to $59.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.37 percent on Wednesday.
- Digital Power Corp (NYSE: DPW) rose 7.4 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 37.06 percent on Wednesday.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 6.8 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading after surging 12.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) rose 6.1 percent to $32.20. Fujifilm is said to be in talks with Xerox.
- Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) shares rose 6.1 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.26 percent on Wednesday.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 6 percent to $1.96 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 results.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares rose 5.3 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.76 percent on Wednesday.
- DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DST) rose 4.1 percent to $83.17 in pre-market trading. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) announced plans to acquire DST for $84 per share in cash.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 3.6 percent to $35.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 3.5 percent to $57.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 26 percent to $4.85 in pre-market trading. SemiLEDS reported a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share on revenue of $2 million after the closing bell.
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) fell 52.6 percent to $1.64 in pre-market trading market trading after the company reported the outcome of the FDA Advisory Committee meeting for TLANDO. The company confirmed that the FDA AdCom Panel voted 6 in favor and 13 against the benefit/risk profile of TLANDO.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) fell 16.6 percent to $4.41 in pre-market trading after surging 64.80 percent on Wednesday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares fell 8.4 percent to $9.80 after jumping 57.35 percent on Wednesday.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares fell 7.2 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after declining 4.31 percent on Wednesday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 7.2 percent to $8.51 in pre-market trading after climbing 28.07 percent on Wednesday.
- Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE: FTAI) fell 6.4 percent to $18.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 7 million share common stock offering.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4.7 percent to $2.02 after rising 59.40 percent on Wednesday.
- Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) shares fell 4 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading after declining 0.57 percent on Wednesday.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 4 percent to $33.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.47 percent on Wednesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.