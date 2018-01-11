Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2018 8:37am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares rose 46.5 percent to $14.52 in pre-market trading on unconfirmed Blockchain chatter.
  • Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) rose 28.8 percent to $3.89 in pre-market trading after slipping 9.45 percent on Wednesday.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) rose 21.9 percent to $8.45 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. Richardson Electronics reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $39.1 million.
  • Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) shares rose 17.7 percent to $2.59 in pre-market trading after the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed that Finjan’s patents are valid and pioneering.
  • New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 17.4 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.09 percent on Wednesday. The company disclosed that it has commenced shipment of its XingTea portfolio of ready-to-drink teas to CVS Health.
  • MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares rose 17.4 percent to $2.63 in the pre-market trading session. Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma disclosed that pracinostat has received Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
  • Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) rose 12.3 percent to $3.84 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.57 percent on Wednesday.
  • JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ: JTPY) rose 12.1 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading. BOLTS Technologies and JetPay announced a partnership.
  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) rose 9.3 percent to $47.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
  • Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) rose 7.7 percent to $22.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.26 percent on Wednesday.
  • Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) rose 7.4 percent to $59.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.37 percent on Wednesday.
  • Digital Power Corp (NYSE: DPW) rose 7.4 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 37.06 percent on Wednesday.
  • Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 6.8 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading after surging 12.56 percent on Wednesday.
  • Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) rose 6.1 percent to $32.20. Fujifilm is said to be in talks with Xerox.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) shares rose 6.1 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.26 percent on Wednesday.
  • FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 6 percent to $1.96 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 results.
  • LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares rose 5.3 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.76 percent on Wednesday.
  • DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DST) rose 4.1 percent to $83.17 in pre-market trading. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) announced plans to acquire DST for $84 per share in cash.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 3.6 percent to $35.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 3.5 percent to $57.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 26 percent to $4.85 in pre-market trading. SemiLEDS reported a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share on revenue of $2 million after the closing bell.
  • Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) fell 52.6 percent to $1.64 in pre-market trading market trading after the company reported the outcome of the FDA Advisory Committee meeting for TLANDO. The company confirmed that the FDA AdCom Panel voted 6 in favor and 13 against the benefit/risk profile of TLANDO.
  • National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) fell 16.6 percent to $4.41 in pre-market trading after surging 64.80 percent on Wednesday.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares fell 8.4 percent to $9.80 after jumping 57.35 percent on Wednesday.
  • Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares fell 7.2 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after declining 4.31 percent on Wednesday.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 7.2 percent to $8.51 in pre-market trading after climbing 28.07 percent on Wednesday.
  • Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE: FTAI) fell 6.4 percent to $18.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 7 million share common stock offering.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4.7 percent to $2.02 after rising 59.40 percent on Wednesday.
  • Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) shares fell 4 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading after declining 0.57 percent on Wednesday.
  • Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 4 percent to $33.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.47 percent on Wednesday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARDM + APPN)

40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
The Week Ahead: Conferences Take Center Stage, Earnings Begin To Trickle In
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SECO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.