IN THE NEWS

The year 2017 may forever be known on Wall Street as the year of bitcoin. However, in recent weeks, several other cryptocurrencies have gotten some major attention from investors and the media: Link

Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) popped as much as 87 percent Tuesday after the company announced plans with WENN Digital to launch a photo-centric cryptocurrency: Link

A federal judge in San Francisco blocked the Trump administration’s effort to end an Obama-era program that protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation: Link $

It is going to be a noisy quarter for bank earnings. Because of the tax-overhaul law, big banks are going to record a host of special charges that cut into fourth-quarter profit: Link $

The going is getting tough for U.S. companies hoping to win the race to bring a bitcoin exchange-traded fund to market: Link

U.S. Senate Democrats said on Tuesday they will force a vote later this year on the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s reversal of landmark Obama administration net neutrality rules and will try to make it a key issue in the 2018 congressional elections: Link

The opioid epidemic is now a full-blown national crisis, yet the federal government continues to dawdle: Link

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) said on Tuesday its chief executive, Patrick Doyle, will leave the biggest U.S. pizza delivery chain in June and would be replaced by Richard Allison, currently president of its international business: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 5 Jan +8.3% vs +0.7% prior

US Import Prices (MoM) for Dec 0.10% vs 0.40% Est; Prior 0.70%. Export Prices (MoM) for Dec -0.10% vs 0.30% Est; Prior 0.50%

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Lake Forest, IL at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Data on wholesale trade inventories for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in St. Louis at 1:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: WDAY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Barclays upgraded Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: LITE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Susquehanna upgraded Target (NYSE: TGT) from Neutral to Positive

(NYSE: TGT) from Neutral to Positive Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey (NYSE: HSY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

(NYSE: HSY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight Barclays downgraded Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

