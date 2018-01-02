Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 02, 2018 5:47pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Trevana Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares are up 16 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares are up 6 percent after announcing it has submitted an NDA to the FDA for antibiotic drug Eravacycline. The company also named Larry Tsai as Chief Medical Officer.
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) shares are up 3 percent on no apparent news. The S&P Dow Jones Indices recently announced the company was set to join the S&P 500.

Losers

  • Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SHLX) shares are down over 23 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) shares are down 13 percent. 
  • Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) shares are down 8 percent after the company reported the termination of its merger deal with China’s Ant Financial, due to the CFIUS rejected the companies proposals related to protecting personal data.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

