Benzinga Pro's 4 Stocks To Watch Today
Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock gained nearly 2 percent after two notable Wall Street firms released bullish research reports. Loop Capital's David Miller named Netflix is a "best idea" stock for 2018 and analysts at Macquarie Research said the streaming video giant is "miles ahead" of the competition.
- Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) detailed a modification to its definitive agreement with Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) for the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes, including a reduction in the purchase price to $1.15 billion in cash and 34.2 million shares of Mosaic's common stock.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) stock jumped nearly 15 percent after a nearly 40 percent decline on Friday. The highly volatile stock has come under attack last week by notable short seller Citron Research.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) stock gained 8 percent after the company agreed to acquire Enertec from Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) for $5.2 million.
Posted-In: Citron ResearchNews Short Sellers Previews Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.