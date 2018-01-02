Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's 4 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2018 9:05am   Comments
Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock gained nearly 2 percent after two notable Wall Street firms released bullish research reports. Loop Capital's David Miller named Netflix is a "best idea" stock for 2018 and analysts at Macquarie Research said the streaming video giant is "miles ahead" of the competition.
  • Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) detailed a modification to its definitive agreement with Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) for the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes, including a reduction in the purchase price to $1.15 billion in cash and 34.2 million shares of Mosaic's common stock.
  • Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) stock jumped nearly 15 percent after a nearly 40 percent decline on Friday. The highly volatile stock has come under attack last week by notable short seller Citron Research.
  • Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) stock gained 8 percent after the company agreed to acquire Enertec from Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) for $5.2 million.

