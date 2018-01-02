22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) shares rose 19.7 percent to $73.78 in pre-market trading after falling 25.57 percent on Friday.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) shares rose 11.4 percent to $10.75 in pre-market trading after falling 1.78 percent on Friday.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) rose 11.8 percent to $3.59 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, CooliSys Technologies Inc., agreed to acquire Enertec from Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) for $5.2 million in cash.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 11.2 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading. Soligenix reported a US patent for the use of dusquetide in oral mucositis.
- Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) rose 10.1 percent to $0.728 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed 'positive' interim data from Phase II clinical trial of OPRX-106 in patients with ulcerative colitis.
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares rose 9.5 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.91 percent on Friday.
- SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE: SXCP) shares rose 8.9 percent to $19 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.57percent on Friday.
- Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ASX) rose 8.1 percent to $7 in pre-market trading after climbing 1.73 percent on Friday.
- BRF SA (ADR) (NYSE: BRFS) shares rose 6.6 percent to $12 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.30 percent on Friday.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) rose 6.6 percent to $6.34 in pre-market trading after surging 1.71 percent on Friday.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) rose 6.5 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.60 percent on Friday.
- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) rose 6.4 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.90 percent on Friday.
Losers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ: SLS) shares fell 39.2 percent to $4.78 in pre-market trading.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 16.5 percent to $2.58 in pre-market trading after surging 114.58 percent on Friday.
- Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) fell 6.5 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after rising 3.22 percent on Friday.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares fell 6.4 percent to $52.69 after rising 1.90 percent on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 6 percent to $26.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.30 percent on Friday.
- Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) shares fell 4.4 percent to $9.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.42 percent on Friday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) fell 4.3 percent to $8.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.06 percent on Friday.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) shares fell 3.7 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading after declining 2.48 percent on Friday.
- Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) fell 3.3 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.11 percent on Friday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) fell 3.7 percent to $3.92 in pre-market trading after declining 2.86 percent on Friday.
