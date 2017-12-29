IN THE NEWS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is taking heat from investors, reporters and biotech enthusiasts this week after the company decided to restrict access to its small breakout sessions following presentations at its upcoming 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco Jan. 8-11: Link

With 2017 nearly in the books, it's safe to say this has been another banner year for exchange-traded funds. The ETF industry shattered previous annual inflows records with a couple of months left in the year as advisors and investors continued migrating to low-fee ETFs: Link

Whichever side investors fall on, there's no question cryptocurrencies have made a ripple in the financial markets: Link

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) issued a rare apology for its handling of concerns about performance issues in iPhones with older batteries in the wake of a wave of consumer complaints: Link

The divide between America's prosperous cities and struggling small towns, in 20 charts: Link

A consortium led by SoftBank Group Corp will buy a large number of shares of Uber Technologies Inc in a deal that values the ride-services firm at $48 billion, Uber said on Thursday, in a victory for new Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi: Link

India’s finance ministry on Friday cautioned investors about the risks of trading in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, saying digital currency investments are like “Ponzi schemes.”: Link

Trump stretches meaning of deregulation in touting achievements: Link

In a year when the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index reached new records on a regular basis, the best-performing stock is a relatively small provider of dental products: Link

Citigroup's (NYSE: C) brokerage group displayed “inaccurate research ratings” — namely, slapping “buy” ratings on stocks that were actually rated “sell,” and vice versa — to its brokers, retail customers and supervisors, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Thursday: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

JPMorgan upgraded AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) from Neutral to Overweight

(NYSE: AZN) from Neutral to Overweight JPMorgan upgraded Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) from Underweight to Neutral

