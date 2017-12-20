In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.

Fundamentals Take A Back Seat To Hysteria

In “Want Your Stock To Rally? Just Mention 'Bitcoin' Or 'Blockchain',” Elizabeth Balboa explains what the biggest stock movers in Wednesday’s pre-market session all had in common. Hint: It has little to do with their operations.

Bitcoin Regulation No Simple Task

Is government oversight of cryptocurrency really necessary? Or can the technological wonder self-regulate sufficiently? Elizabeth Balboa investigates.

BlackBerry: Don’t Call It A Comeback

The company that once counted every one from pop stars to presidential candidates among its fans soon saw itself supplanted by the smartphone. But like a phoenix, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has ambitions of rising from the ashes with a string of impressive quarterly results. Shanthi Rexaline has all the details of the company’s latest Q3 earnings beat, here.

‘You Got To Know When To Fold ‘Em’

As the song goes, you’ve got to know when to walk away, and Litecoin creator Charlie Lee has done just that after the digital currency’s huge rally.

