In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

No Fun For Funko Investors

In “Funko Shares Plunge To All-Time Low After BMO Downgrade,” Shanthi Rexaline discusses the analyst downgrade and resulting downside in shares of Funko, Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) as they fell to the lowest level since their recent IPO.

From Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) to Avis Budget Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CAR), learn which manufacturers and suppliers Morgan Stanley likes best heading into the new year.

Novavas: Biotech Stock’s Turnaround Hits A Snag

Jayson Derrick, in “More Bad News For Novavax: A Citi Downgrade,” explains how Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has struggled to come back from a devastating clinical trial failure back in late 2016. See why Citi analysts felt like the stock is no longer a Buy.