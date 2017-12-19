ICYMI: Beleaguered Biotech, Funko Shares In A Funk, And Auto Stocks
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
No Fun For Funko Investors
In “Funko Shares Plunge To All-Time Low After BMO Downgrade,” Shanthi Rexaline discusses the analyst downgrade and resulting downside in shares of Funko, Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) as they fell to the lowest level since their recent IPO.
“Morgan Stanley On Autos: Expect Autonomous 'Noise,' 'Idiosyncratic' Returns"
From Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) to Avis Budget Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CAR), learn which manufacturers and suppliers Morgan Stanley likes best heading into the new year.
Novavas: Biotech Stock’s Turnaround Hits A Snag
Jayson Derrick, in “More Bad News For Novavax: A Citi Downgrade,” explains how Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has struggled to come back from a devastating clinical trial failure back in late 2016. See why Citi analysts felt like the stock is no longer a Buy.
