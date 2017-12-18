In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

'Underappreciated' KLA-Tencor Could Break Out Next Year

Jayson Derrick breaks down KeyBanc’s bull thesis on KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) in his report on the firm’s upgrade, “Analyst Sees KLA-Tencor Having A Break Out Year In 2018.”

More Bitcoin Plays Emerge As The Coin-Rush Continues

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV) and Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) each saw shares soar by more than 100 percent Monday as rather tenuous associations to blockchain or bitcoin technology emerged for each company.

See Also: Benzinga's Weekly Bulls & Bears: Bitcoin, Ford, Lululemon, Nike And More

Check out “Attention Crypto Investors: On Track Innovations Is Now A Bitcoin Play” and “Longfin's Stock Running Wild After Blockchain Acquisition” from Jayson Derrick to understand the news behind the moves.

The Fate Of BlackBerry Hinges On Q3

Shanthi Rexaline, in "BofA: BlackBerry's Q3 Hinges On One-Time Deals," describes the effect of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) QNX auto software on sentiment surrounding the company.