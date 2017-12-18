The Force is still strong.

After drawing the second largest opening day turnout of all time, just behind “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” took a hit on Rotten Tomatoes with audience approval of just 56 percent. Fortunately for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), the latest installment of the “Star Wars” franchise made a killing before the critics started talking — and it neared a few records to boot.

'The Last Jedi’s' First Run

“The Last Jedi” debuted to the second largest domestic opening weekend ever, with an estimated $220 million short only of the film’s immediate prequel. “The Force Awakens” earned $247.9 million in 2015, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Lucasfilm pair now ranks one-two in single day, Friday and preview performances, and they’re the only films to have broken $100 million on opening day.

“The Last Jedi” is already behind “The Force Awakens” and, considering its reviews, may never close the gap. But if it did, it could see domestic earnings of nearly $937 million contributing to a global sum close to $2.07 billion. The film already grossed $450,047,000 worldwide — $45 million more than was expected — and it hasn’t even hit China yet.

A cut to the franchise’s previously rising first-run revenue may signal a longer-term slowdown. Disappointed fans may drive further deceleration for both this and future releases, which would disappoint Disney investors who earlier celebrated director Rian Johnson’s sign-on for a fourth trilogy.

Disney’s Fate

The latest film gave Disney’s production arm a boost over $2 billion for 2017 domestic earnings, making it the only studio ever to boast three consecutive years of $2 billion-plus revenue.

Next year may make four as the firm realizes box office swells from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA)’s studios. The takeover target has brought in $1.29 billion so far this year.

