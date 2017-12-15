25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) rose 109.7 percent to $4.55 in pre-market trading following Q4 earnings report. ShiftPixy reported sales of $20.244 million in the fourth quarter, up from $8.46 million year-over-year. The company sees first quarter gross billings of $40 million.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 49.9 percent to $7.30 in pre-market trading after falling 7.06 percent on Thursday.
- DDR Corp (NYSE: DDR) rose 13.1 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after announcing the the creation of a retail value trust, which will be spun off with approximately $3 billion of Gross Book Value of assets and business. The company will complete the portfolio transformation while maintaining scale and balance sheet strength and that the strategy will realize private market asset values.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.3 percent to $27.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.47 percent on Thursday.
- China Finance Online Co. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 8.7 percent to $2.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strategic cooperation with China Investment Securities.
- Galapagos NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares rose 7.7 percent to $91.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has exercised co-promotion option for filgotinib with collaboration partner Gilead Sciences in eight European countries.
- RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) rose 7.6 percent to $5.70 in the pre-market trading session after announcing a strategic partnership with Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH).
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 7.6 percent to $5.84 in pre-market trading after falling 4.57 percent on Thursday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 7.1 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.82 percent on Thursday.
- Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) rose 5.4 percent to $44.97 in pre-market trading after a WSJ report says that activist investor Elliott seeks to replace John Hess as CEO or get him to consider a sale. The activist investor also seeks a dividend cut and more buybacks.
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) rose 5.2 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for ESKATA topical solution, 40% for the treatment of raised seborrheic keratoses.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares rose 4.7 percent to $129.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has lifted clinical hold on Fitusiran.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) shares rose 4 percent to $28.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued second quarter sales guidance above consensus.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) rose 2.8 percent to $191.65 after the company posted upbeat profit for its first quarter on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 40.7 percent to $0.26 in pre-market trading. Trovagene priced its 15 million share common stock offering at $0.30 per share.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) shares fell 11.7 percent to $2.72 in pre-market trading after surging 185.16 percent on Thursday.
- CSX Corporation (NYSE: CSX) fell 12.1 percent to $50.35 in pre-market trading following announcement that the CEO Hunter Harrison had taken medical leave.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 7.8 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.153 percent on Thursday.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) fell 7.6 percent to $2.69 in pre-market trading after surging 18.94 percent on Thursday.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares fell 5.7 percent to $6.43. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fitbit from Hold to Sell.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares fell 5.5 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after announcing public offering of common stock.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) fell 5.2 percent to $8.24 in pre-market trading. Barclays initiated coverage on Frontier Communications with an Underweight rating and a $7.00 price target.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell 5.2 percent to $47.60 in pre-market trading. Oracle posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but revenue from its cloud-based business missed analysts' estimates.
- ARGENX SE/S ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) fell 4.2 percent to $57 in pre-market trading after rising 12.78 percent on Thursday.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) fell 4.2 percent to $37.75 in pre-market trading. Global Blood Therapeutics reported a $100 million common stock offering.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.