Traders are always on the lookout for a stock that can ride the market momentum in a given sector or business. Based on the way the market is trending in the past month or so, Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) has major exposure to two of the hottest trends on Wall Street at the moment—cryptocurrency and retail: Link

The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 Thursday to kill net neutrality rules previously requiring internet service providers to treat online traffic equally: Link

Several Republican senators expressed last-minute doubts about the tax-overhaul plan in Congress, possibly an attempt to strengthen their negotiating positions before a compromise plan set to be released on Friday and final votes planned for early next week: Link

CSX Corp. (NYSE: CSX) Chief Executive Hunter Harrison has taken a medical leave of absence due to unexpected complications from a recent illness: Link

After years of double-digit growth, home solar installations in the United States are poised to fall for the first time this year, according to a report released on Thursday by GTM Research.: Link

The Great Recession is a speck in the rear-view mirror for America’s financial markets. They’ve advanced far beyond pre-crisis levels. In fact, Goldman Sachs says you can go back a century before 2008, and still not find a “bull market in everything” like today’s: Link

Michael Bloomberg says this tax bill is a trillion-dollar blunder. Bloomberg says Congress and President Trump put politics ahead of smart reform: Link

Mighty Jeff Bezos has hit a wall. The number of US shoppers who are willing to fork out $99 a year for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime had zero growth in the third quarter, according to a report on Thursday: Link

USA NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for Dec 18.00 vs 18.60 Est; Prior 19.40

Data on industrial production for November will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury International Capital data for October will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Macquarie upgraded T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) from Neutral to Outperform

(NASDAQ: TMUS) from Neutral to Outperform Barclays upgraded Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: SEE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Barclays upgraded Sonoco (NYSE: SON) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: SON) from Underweight to Equal-Weight KeyBanc downgraded 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Overweight to Sector Weight

(NASDAQ: FOXA) from Overweight to Sector Weight Gabelli downgraded Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: NDSN) from Buy to Hold Axiom downgraded Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) from Buy to Hold

