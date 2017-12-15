Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Market In 5 Minutes: CSX CEO, Overstock, Net Neutrality, Amazon Prime, And More
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 15, 2017 9:01am   Comments
Share:
The Market In 5 Minutes: CSX CEO, Overstock, Net Neutrality, Amazon Prime, And More
Related SPY
Why ETFs Are Thriving In 2017
On This Day In Market History: The Panic Of 1825
Will 2018 Be A Year Of 'P/E Contraction'? (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Traders are always on the lookout for a stock that can ride the market momentum in a given sector or business. Based on the way the market is trending in the past month or so, Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) has major exposure to two of the hottest trends on Wall Street at the moment—cryptocurrency and retail: Link

The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 Thursday to kill net neutrality rules previously requiring internet service providers to treat online traffic equally: Link

Several Republican senators expressed last-minute doubts about the tax-overhaul plan in Congress, possibly an attempt to strengthen their negotiating positions before a compromise plan set to be released on Friday and final votes planned for early next week: Link

CSX Corp. (NYSE: CSX) Chief Executive Hunter Harrison has taken a medical leave of absence due to unexpected complications from a recent illness: Link

After years of double-digit growth, home solar installations in the United States are poised to fall for the first time this year, according to a report released on Thursday by GTM Research.: Link

The Great Recession is a speck in the rear-view mirror for America’s financial markets. They’ve advanced far beyond pre-crisis levels. In fact, Goldman Sachs says you can go back a century before 2008, and still not find a “bull market in everything” like today’s: Link

Michael Bloomberg says this tax bill is a trillion-dollar blunder. Bloomberg says Congress and President Trump put politics ahead of smart reform: Link

Mighty Jeff Bezos has hit a wall. The number of US shoppers who are willing to fork out $99 a year for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime had zero growth in the third quarter, according to a report on Thursday: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • USA NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for Dec 18.00 vs 18.60 Est; Prior 19.40
  • Data on industrial production for November will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital data for October will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Macquarie upgraded T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) from Neutral to Outperform
  • Barclays upgraded Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight
  • Barclays upgraded Sonoco (NYSE: SON) from Underweight to Equal-Weight
  • KeyBanc downgraded 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Overweight to Sector Weight
  • Gabelli downgraded Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) from Buy to Hold
  • Axiom downgraded Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + CSIQ)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2017
A Better Takeover Offer For Canadian Solar Is Unlikely: Here's Why
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 15
Lululemon Set For 'Long-Term Profitable Growth,' Says Bullish Analyst
Detroit's Tallest Building Breaks Ground: 'This Is Going To Be A Site Of Our Recovery'
Why Overstock Is The Perfect Storm For This Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SPY

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.