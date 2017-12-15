Market Overview

ICYMI: Analyst Takes A Cool View On Nat Gas, FCC Makes A Controversial Move, Why Overstock Is Now A Market Darling
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2017 7:29am   Comments
ICYMI: Analyst Takes A Cool View On Nat Gas, FCC Makes A Controversial Move, Why Overstock Is Now A Market Darling
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

The Overstock Opportunity

Overstock.com, Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) can count both the resurgence of retail and the crypto craze as tailwinds. Wayne Duggan takes a look at this uniquely positioned stock in “Why Overstock Is The Perfect Storm For This Market.”

The FCC’s Controversial Vote

The FCC voted to repeal Obama-era rules that were designed to govern how internet service providers treat internet traffic. See “What The FCC’s Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You” in Elizabeth Balboa’s piece.

Morgan Stanley’s Take On Nat Gas

The venerable firm lowered price targets on five nat gas stocks, including underweight rated Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR). Duggan’s “Natural Gas: Morgan Stanley’s 2018 Outlook” describes what analysts see coming for the commodity in the near future.

