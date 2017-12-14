ICYMI: T-Mobile Terrorizes Telecom Space, 2017 ASH Recap, Bitcoin Continues To Dominate The News Cycle
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
Bitcoin News Bonanza Continues
From Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) announcing a new cryptocurrency mining division, to Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares plummeting after criticism in the media, Wednesday was chock full of news to keep the crypto-crazed occupied. Elizabeth Balboa and Jayson Derrick report.
ASH Meeting Roundup
Missed out on the 59th Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting this year? Don’t fret - Shanthi Rexaline rounds up the most notable announcements in "ASH 2017 Highlights: Gilead, Novartis, Juno, Bluebird Bio And More.”
T-Mobile’s New Acquisition
Read Balboa’s “T-Mobile’s Layer3 TV Acquisition Is Scaring The Telecom Space” to discover what happened, and why it’s important for industry at large.
