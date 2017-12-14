Market Overview

ICYMI: T-Mobile Terrorizes Telecom Space, 2017 ASH Recap, Bitcoin Continues To Dominate The News Cycle
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2017 7:18am   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.

Bitcoin News Bonanza Continues

From Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) announcing a new cryptocurrency mining division, to Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares plummeting after criticism in the media, Wednesday was chock full of news to keep the crypto-crazed occupied. Elizabeth Balboa and Jayson Derrick report.

Related Link: ICYMI: MoviePass' Unexpected New Partner, Venture Capitalist Makes A Pair Of Calls, Premarket Prep's Bitcoin Special

ASH Meeting Roundup

Missed out on the 59th Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting this year? Don’t fret - Shanthi Rexaline rounds up the most notable announcements in "ASH 2017 Highlights: Gilead, Novartis, Juno, Bluebird Bio And More.”

T-Mobile’s New Acquisition

Read Balboa’s “T-Mobile’s Layer3 TV Acquisition Is Scaring The Telecom Space” to discover what happened, and why it’s important for industry at large.

