7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares are up 60 percent after reporting sales of $20.244 million in the fourth quarter, up from $8.46 million year-over-year. The company sees first quarter gross billings of $40 million.
- DDR Corp (NYSE: DDR) shares are up 9 percent after announcing the the creation of a retail value trust, which will be spun off with approximately $3 billion of Gross Book Value of assets and business. The company will complete the portfolio transformation while maintaining scale and balance sheet strength and that the strategy will realize private market asset values.
- RumbleOn Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares are up 8 percent after announcing a strategic partnership with Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH).
- Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) shares are up 6 percent after a WSJ report says that activist investor Elliott seeks to replace John Hess as CEO or get him to consider a sale. The activist investor also seeks a dividend cut and more buybacks.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) share are up 3 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also issued second quarter sales guidance above consensus.
Losers
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are down 4 percent despite reporting a second quarter earnings and sales beat. Second quarter adjusted EPS came in at 70 cents, topping estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $9.6 billion, beating estimates by $30 million. Oracle also announced it added $12 billion to its buyback plan.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a $100 million common stock offering.
