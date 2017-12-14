Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2017 5:23pm   Comments
Share:
Related
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
ShiftPixy reports FY results (Seeking Alpha)
Related DDR
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 1, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 27, 2017
DDR spinning off non-core malls (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares are up 60 percent after reporting sales of $20.244 million in the fourth quarter, up from $8.46 million year-over-year. The company sees first quarter gross billings of $40 million.
  • DDR Corp (NYSE: DDR) shares are up 9 percent after announcing the the creation of a retail value trust, which will be spun off with approximately $3 billion of Gross Book Value of assets and business. The company will complete the portfolio transformation while maintaining scale and balance sheet strength and that the strategy will realize private market asset values.
  • RumbleOn Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares are up 8 percent after announcing a strategic partnership with Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH).
  • Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) shares are up 6 percent after a WSJ report says that activist investor Elliott seeks to replace John Hess as CEO or get him to consider a sale. The activist investor also seeks a dividend cut and more buybacks.
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) share are up 3 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also issued second quarter sales guidance above consensus.

Losers

  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are down 4 percent despite reporting a second quarter earnings and sales beat. Second quarter adjusted EPS came in at 70 cents, topping estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $9.6 billion, beating estimates by $30 million. Oracle also announced it added $12 billion to its buyback plan.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a $100 million common stock offering.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DDR + GBT)

ASH 2017 Highlights: Gilead, Novartis, Juno, Bluebird Bio And More
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Biotech Stocks Moving From ASH 2017
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; 3M To Sell Communication Markets Division For $900M
Morgan Stanley: Global Blood Therapeutics 'Clearly Encouraged' By Sickle Cell Therapy Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PIXY

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.