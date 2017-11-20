Gainers:

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares are 18 percent higher after Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and $9 price target.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are up 3 percent after delivering record third-quarter sales. The clothing retailer turned in a third quarter EPS of 41 cents, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in $32 million higher than estimates at $893 million. Comps were also up 1 percent in the quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings and sales beat. The cybersecurity firm reported first quarter Adjusted EPS of 74 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents. Revenues in the quarter came in at $505 million, $17 million ahead of estimates. The company also named Kathy Bonanno as the new CFO.

Losers:

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) shares are down 16 percent. No news was immediately available.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares are down 7 percent after hours, slightly reversing the huge 56 percent gain the company saw in the regular trading session.

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 67 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents Agilent did issue FY17 and first quarter Adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

