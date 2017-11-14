A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Producer Price Index

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Louisville, Kentucky at 8:15 a.m. ET. The Producer Price Index for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 7 points to 23,399.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures slipped 2.25 points to 2,579.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 3.50 points to 6,315.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.25 percent to trade at $63.00 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 0.37 percent to trade at $56.55 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.19 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index slipping 0.29 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.01 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.15 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.20 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.01 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.10 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.53 percent and India’s BSE Sensex declined 0.28 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Coca-Cola shares rose 0.56 percent to $46.98 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY17 guidance.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported better-than-expected profit for its third quarter.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) shares climbed around 28 percent in after-hours trading on a $2.3 billion takeover bid submitted by private-equity firm Roark Capital. The firm's bid for the restaurant chain is worth over $150 per share.

International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

