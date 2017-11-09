10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares were up 15 percent after announcing the FDA approves its HEPLISAV-B drug, for prevention of Hepatitis B in adults.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares are up 15 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings. Sales were up 1 percent year-over-year to $2.6 billion.
- Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) was ticking higher after narrowly beating fourth-quarter earnings and sales estimates.
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares are up 1 percent after third-quarter earnings fell in-line with analyst estimates. The restaurant sees FY17 sales of $452 million to $458 million.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were volatile after posting a big third-quarter earnings beat. The GPU manufacturer delivered record quarterly profit of $2.64 billion.
Losers
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) shares were down 12 percent, despite a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also raised FY17 sales guidance from $303 million to $306 million.
- Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) shares are down 11 percent after missing third-quarter estimates by a wide margin. Third-quarter EPS came in at 47 cents, missing estimates by 26 cents. Sales also fell short of estimates by $355 million, at $1.2 billion.
- Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) shares are down 6 percent after missing fourth-quarter earnings and sales estimates. The company issued FY17 earnings guidance far below analyst estimates at $3.65-$4.05.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares are down 3 percent, making a new 52-week low after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. The fashion retailer reported third quarter comps down 0.9 percent in the quarter.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are down after missing fourth-quarter earnings and sales estimates.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.