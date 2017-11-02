Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 02, 2017 5:36pm   Comments
Share:
Related AAPL
Apple Smashes Q4 Earnings Estimates, iPad Units See Strongest Growth
'Fast Money' Traders Reveal Winners And Losers From The Tax Reform Bill
Dow Jones Lead Indexes; 3 Reasons To Sell Tesla Now; Time To Buy Apple, Sony? (Investor's Business Daily)
Related EYES
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) shares were up 8 percent at $75 after reporting a third-quarter sales beat.
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares were 4 percent to $11.50 after reporting the FDA approval of glaucoma drug VYZULTA.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 3 percent to $172.60 after topping earnings and sales estimates.
  • Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares were up 3 percent to $1.19 after reporting a smaller third-quarter loss year-over-year.
  • Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) shares were up 3 percent, after a big third quarter earnings beat of $1.62, topping estimates by $0.43.
  • Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares were up 3 percent, following a big third-quarter beat. Universal Display also sees FY17 sales ahead of estimates at $310-320 million.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares were up 3 percent, following a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.
  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares were up 1 percent, following a third quarter earnings and sales beat.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares were up 2 percent despite a third-quarter earnings and sales miss. Shares were lifted after the company raised CY17 sales and EPS guidance.

Losers

  • Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) shares were down 12 percent at $72 after a third quarter earnings and sales miss.
  • Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) shares were down 9 percent at $6.69 after missing on third-quarter earnings and sales. Total subscribers were 29 percent year-over-year to 5.19 million.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares were down 7 percent to $50.85 after delivering fourth-quarter earnings. Sales missed estimates by $100 million, at $5.7 billion.
  • Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) shares were down 10 percent, despite a third quarter earnings and sales beat.
  • Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares were down 6 percent to $66.25, after missing on third-quarter earnings estimates.
  • El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) shares were down 6 percent, following a third-quarter earnings and sales miss.
  • CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) shares were down 1.7 percent to $53.50 following a third-quarter earnings beat, but the network missed sales estimates by $100 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ANET)

Apple Smashes Q4 Earnings Estimates, iPad Units See Strongest Growth
'Fast Money' Traders Reveal Winners And Losers From The Tax Reform Bill
The Nuance Communications Turnaround Story Is Growing More Convincing, Says Morgan Stanley
Apple Earnings Preview: Quarterly Results Today, iPhone X Tomorrow
Reversing To Good Fortune With A New ETF
The Market In 5 Minutes: Facebook, Tesla In The Red As Market Preps For Apple's Latest Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.