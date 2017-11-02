16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) shares were up 8 percent at $75 after reporting a third-quarter sales beat.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares were 4 percent to $11.50 after reporting the FDA approval of glaucoma drug VYZULTA.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 3 percent to $172.60 after topping earnings and sales estimates.
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares were up 3 percent to $1.19 after reporting a smaller third-quarter loss year-over-year.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) shares were up 3 percent, after a big third quarter earnings beat of $1.62, topping estimates by $0.43.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares were up 3 percent, following a big third-quarter beat. Universal Display also sees FY17 sales ahead of estimates at $310-320 million.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares were up 3 percent, following a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares were up 1 percent, following a third quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares were up 2 percent despite a third-quarter earnings and sales miss. Shares were lifted after the company raised CY17 sales and EPS guidance.
Losers
- Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) shares were down 12 percent at $72 after a third quarter earnings and sales miss.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) shares were down 9 percent at $6.69 after missing on third-quarter earnings and sales. Total subscribers were 29 percent year-over-year to 5.19 million.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares were down 7 percent to $50.85 after delivering fourth-quarter earnings. Sales missed estimates by $100 million, at $5.7 billion.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) shares were down 10 percent, despite a third quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares were down 6 percent to $66.25, after missing on third-quarter earnings estimates.
- El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) shares were down 6 percent, following a third-quarter earnings and sales miss.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) shares were down 1.7 percent to $53.50 following a third-quarter earnings beat, but the network missed sales estimates by $100 million.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.