10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 31, 2017 6:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares were up 2 percent after a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares were up 8 percent despite missing on third-quarter earnings and sales estimates. Fourth-quarter guidance is boosting shares.
  • KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) shares were up 5 percent after a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also increased 2017 full year adjusted EPS from $2.15-$2.25 to $2.30-$2.40.
  • Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares were up 2 percent after beating third-quarter earnings estimates. Sales came in $240 million shy of estimates at $3.156 billion.
  • Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares were up 24 percent after receiving 510(k) clearance for design modifications to enhance performance of Pantheris image-guided atherectomy.

Losers

  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares were down 3 percent, following the announcement of second-quarter GAAP EPS of $(0.07). Sales were significantly down year over year at $959 million, down from $1.18 billion in the second quarter of 2016.
  • Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) shares were down 5.7 percent despite an third-quarter earnings and sales beat.
  • Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) was trading down 28 percent, after reporting third-quarter adjusted EPS that was down significantly year over year.
  • Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) shares were down 3.5 percent after a third-quarter miss on both the top and bottom line.
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) was trading down 7 percent, despite a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.

