13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

(NASDAQ: ESRX) shares were down about 1 percent following earnings. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) was down about 1.4 percent.

After-hours price action occurs in an environment where fewer traders are participating in price discovery. Amid this lack of activity and liquidity in certain stocks, experienced traders will sometimes attempt to manipulate sentiment by placing an order at a price markedly different than a stock's closing price or last price.

It's conceivable less savvy investors could see this price action, assume the sharply higher or lower indication is a signal of news, buy or sell the stock, and ask questions later. This is one reason after-hours price action can sometimes evaporate by the next day's morning trading session (i.e. there is no news -- just trading activity).

