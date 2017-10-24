Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares took a hit following the company’s third-quarter earnings release, despite an earnings and sales beat.

AMD reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of 10 cents, topping estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $1.64 billion, beating estimates by $130 million.

Still, investors reacted negatively, seemingly due to the fourth-quarter guidance provided by the company, which expects sales down 12-18 percent quarter over quarter.

Q3 Highlights

Revenue up 26 percent year over year

AMD expects annual 2017 revenue to increase by greater than 20 percent compared to previous guidance of mid-to-high teens percentage

“Strong customer adoption of our new high-performance products drove significant revenue growth and improved financial results from a year ago,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “Our third quarter new product introductions and financial execution mark another important milestone as we establish AMD as a premier growth company in the technology industry.”

Shares of AMD were down over 6 percent at $13.32 in the after-hours session. See the full release here.

