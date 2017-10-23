The Market In 5 Minutes: Tesla In China, GE Downgrades
IN THE NEWS
Benzinga
The "Cult of personality" companies have taken a hit in 2017: Link
The stock market is soaring, with the S&P 500 having gained roughly 14 percent in the year-to-date period. The major indexes are hitting fresh highs session after session, with earnings proving to be the most recent catalyst: Link
Wall Street Journal
Electric-car maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has reached an agreement to set up its own manufacturing facility in Shanghai, according to people briefed on the plan, a move that could help the company gain traction in China’s fast-growing EV market: Link
President Donald Trump is siding with Republican Senate incumbents in key re-election races, potentially putting him on a collision course with Steve Bannon, the onetime White House chief strategist who has declared a “season of war” on their party’s establishment: Link
Reuters
Bitcoin is booming, digital currency hedge funds are sprouting at the rate of two a week and the value of all cryptocurrencies has surged tenfold this year to more than $170 billion: Link
The bank, whose fixed-income trading revenue slumped last quarter, has signed a multi-year deal to use Mosaic Smart Data’s technology division globally, the companies said in a joint statement released on Sunday: Link
Bloomberg
Under siege for letting their platforms be co-opted by Russian hackers during the 2016 election, Silicon Valley companies are learning what many businesses with interests in Washington have long known: It pays to have staff with government security clearances: Link
Christmas plans face ruin for finance industry as MiFID II looms: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- JP Morgan upgraded SM Energy (NYSE: SM) from Neutral to Overweight
- Wells Fargo upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple (NYSE: DPS) from Market Perform to Outperform
- Canaccord upgraded MuleSoft (NYSE: MULE) from Hold to Buy
- Jefferies downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD) from Buy to Hold
- Morgan Stanley downgraded GE (NYSE: GE) from Equal-Weight to Underweight
- UBS downgraded GE from Buy to Neutral
