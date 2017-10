Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 20

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Friday, October 20, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

12:42:03 pm: SSYS Stratasys Nov 17 $25 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 1449 @ $0.749 vs 1224 OI; Ref=$22.89

12:21:45 pm: TWLO Twilio Nov 10 $34 Calls Sweep (18) at the Ask: 502 @ $1.448 vs 79 OI; Ref=$32.54

11:31:55 am: JCP JC Penney May 18 $5 Puts Sweep (12) at the Ask: 601 @ $1.821 vs 31 OI; Ref=$3.59

11:25:45 am: BSX Boston Scientific Nov 17 $29 Puts at the Ask: 4915 @ $0.531 vs 830 OI; Ref=$29.59

11:23:09 am: CAR Avis May 18 $42 Calls Sweep (26) at the Bid: 505 @ $5.401 vs 1 OI; Ref=$41.52

11:19:15 am: X US Steel Nov 17 $29 Calls Above Ask!: 9500 @ $1.21 vs 4458 OI; Ref=$28.09

10:59:43 am: CTRP CTrip Oct 27 $50 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1268 @ $0.5 vs 44 OI; Ref=$49.03

10:58:44 am: AVP Avon Nov 3 $2.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 10000 @ $0.101 vs 1885 OI; Ref=$2.26

10:57:31 am: WDC W Digital Nov 10 $86.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 500 @ $2.891 vs 10 OI; Ref=$87.06

10:17:44 am: GLW Corning Jan 19 $30 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 1071 @ $1.11 vs 1026 OI; Ref=$30.21

10:14:30 am: FNSR Finisar Dec 15 $24 Puts at the Ask: 3000 @ $2.3 vs 286 OI; Ref=$23.49

10:05:37 am: GIII GIII Dec 15 $20 Puts at the Ask: 900 @ $0.401 vs 266 OI; Ref=$26.66

10:04:21 am: VMC Vulcan Mat May 18 $130 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $6.6 vs 55 OI; Ref=$120.995

10:02:23 am: WBA Walgreens Boots Oct 27 $68 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 2500 @ $1.141 vs 432 OI; Ref=$67.32

9:31:16 am: TGTX TG Therapeutics Feb 16 $12 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.5 vs 429 OI; Ref=$7.6

