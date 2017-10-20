Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 19: Uniqure, Ulta, Sally Beauty, Tribune -Sinclair

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Uniqure Acquires Patent Family

The Deal:

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) acquired a patent family from University of Padua, Italy Professor PaoloSimioni, a renowned hemophilia expert. The patent family covers a hyperactive variant of Factor IX carrying an R338L mutation for use in gene therapy.

Patent applications are pending in the U.S., Europe, and Canada. The USPTO issued a patent last year, which includes claims directed to Factor IX protein with a leucine at the R338 position of the protein sequence, nucleic acid sequences coding for this protein, and therapeutic applications, including gene therapy. Terms were not disclosed.

Uniqure closed Thursday at $15.16, up $5.69.

Ulta Shares Surge on Takeover Chatter

The Rumor:

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) surged higher, as traders circulated unconfirmed takeover chatter. "Sources" said the company had turned down a $248 per share offer from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), with a potentially higher offer coming from Walmart (NYSE: WMT).

A note from D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser referred to the Walmart/Ulta rumor and speculated Amazon might have an interest in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH).

Ulta closed at $204.62, up $6.25. Sally Beauty closed at $16.87, down 88 cents.

Tribune Media Shareholders Approve Sinclair Merger

The Approval:

Tribune Media Co (NYSE: TRCO) announced that its shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the previously announced acquisition of the company by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI). More than 99 percent of the votes cast at the special meeting were to approve the merger.

Tribune Media closed at $40.57, down $0.16.

