11 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) shares were up more than 26 percent after announcing an agreement with MedResults Network, a Group Purchasing Organization that has over 3,000 members.

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ: IPWR) was trading up 18.48 percent, reversing a 6.22 percent loss in the regular session.

LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) shares moved up almost 5 percent after the close.

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) shares soared nearly 12 percent after announcing it will resume its Capital Return Program, with a quarterly distribution of 15 cents and a $100 million buyback.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) shares were up over 4 percent, after topping third-quarter earnings and sales estimates. Q3 EPS came in at $3.30, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $19.2 billion, ahead of estimates by $600 million.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) up 1.5 percent amid better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares fell over 14 percent after the close following news of a common stock offering.

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares fell nearly 11 percent after the company released its third-quarter earnings report. Mobileiron also announced CEO Barry Mainz will leave the company. Current CFO Simon Biddiscombe has been named new CEO.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares fell over 3 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. Cree issued second-quarter earnings and sales guidance below analysts consensus estimates.

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) gave back some of its massive regular hours gains, losing about 6 percent. The stock soared 70 percent after announcing an Initial Coin Offering.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) down 4.5 percent after reporting worse-than-expected Q3 results and narrowed FY17 guidance.

After-hours price action occurs in an environment where fewer traders are participating in price discovery. Amid this lack of activity and liquidity in certain stocks, experienced traders will sometimes attempt to manipulate sentiment by placing an order at a price markedly different than a stock's closing price or last price.

It's conceivable less savvy investors could see this price action, assume the sharply higher or lower indication is a signal of news, buy or sell the stock, and ask questions later. This is one reason after-hours price action can sometimes evaporate by the next day's morning trading session (i.e. there is no news -- just trading activity).

