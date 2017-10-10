IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

The Chinese central bank said over the weekend that it would be open to changing its monetary policy in the coming months: Link

Last week, Leerink analyst David Larsen said that it’s only a matter of time before Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) takes the plunge into the pharmacy business and that Amazon could be selling prescription drugs within two years’ time. On Monday, Bernstein analyst Lance Wilkes said Amazon investors may not need to wait two years: Link

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), which has been having a fertile period with its product launches this year, may be gearing up for more in 2018: Link

Wall Street Journal

The Trump administration is formally withdrawing federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants, triggering the next stage of what is likely to be a yearslong fight over the government’s centerpiece regulation for slowing climate change: Link

Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) found that Russian-linked entities bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of politically motivated ads on its platform around the U.S. presidential election, according to people familiar with the investigation, the first sign that Russia’s alleged attempts to influence the 2016 vote spread to the world’s largest advertising business: Link

Reuters

Silicon Valley graphics chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled on Tuesday the first computer chips for developing fully autonomous vehicles and said it had more than 25 customers working to build a new class of driverless cars, robotaxis and long-haul trucks: Link

Russia will block access to websites of exchanges that offer crypto-currencies such as Bitcoin, Russian Central Bank First Deputy Governor Sergei Shvetsov said on Tuesday: Link

Bloomberg

Allies of President Trump say they fear his feud with Republican Senator Bob Corker risks unraveling the White House tax overhaul effort and that another major legislative failure could hobble the administration for the rest of his term: Link

When President Barack Obama unveiled his plan to pare emissions from U.S. power plants two years ago, he stressed the long-term health benefits: 3,600 fewer premature deaths, 90,000 fewer asthma attacks in children and a decline in hospital visits: Link

New York Post

A social media outcry over an advertisement for Dove body wash which showed a black woman removing her top to reveal a white woman has escalated into a public relations disaster for the Unilever (NYSE: UL) brand: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 4-and 52-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Rob Kaplan will speak in Stanford at 8:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: PANW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Cowen upgraded McKesson (NYSE: MCK) from Market Perform to Outperform

(NYSE: MCK) from Market Perform to Outperform JPMorgan upgraded Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) from Underweight to Neutral

(NYSE: ITW) from Underweight to Neutral Credit Suisse downgraded Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) from Outperform to Neutral

(NYSE: LLY) from Outperform to Neutral JP Morgan downgraded Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) from Overweight to Neutral

(NASDAQ: PLXS) from Overweight to Neutral Morgan Stanley downgraded Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

