Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), which has been having a fertile period with its product launches this year, may be gearing up for more in 2018.

A TweakTown report released over the weekend suggested that AMD is working on launching its next-generation graphic processing unit at the SIGGRAPH 2018, an annual conference and exhibition in computer graphics and interactive techniques.

After finding success with the release of a host of Ryzen and Threadripper series desktop processors, AMD launched its Radeon RX Vega chipsets earlier this year to take on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the gaming chip market.

However, there have been shortages of RX Vega graphics card, with only single custom card available right now, TweakTown said.

Even before the Vega line-up can find its footing, AMD seems to be rushing. But why?

One answer anyone can guess is that it's going all out in its battle for supremacy in the GPU market, posing a potent threat to Nvidia, which has been making waves with its GeForce GTX 10 series card. It is believed that Nvidia is gearing up to launch its GTX 1070 Ti this holiday season, with several Authorized Board Partners, or ABPs, expected to throw in their custom GTX 1070 Ti cards into the ring.

The GPU AMD is reportedly considering for a mid-2018 release is named Navi and it is expected to be made on 7nm process. Navi could feature modular Navi GPU dies that would be similar to the way AMD made Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper, according to TweakTown.

Meanwhile, TweakTown also broached the subject of AMD having to bring about a Vega refresh before Navi, just to keep up with Nvidia's GTX 10-series cards.

When contacted by Benzinga, AMD was non-committal. Responding to the report, an AMD spokesperson said, "We haven't provided any details on [the] specific timing of Navi at this point, so the story would be considered rumor/speculation … and as a matter of policy, we don't comment."

