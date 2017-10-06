Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 6

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:33:01 pm: ESRX Express Scripts Oct 13 $63.5 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.47 vs 34 OI; Ref=$62.36

1:49:26 pm: KR Kroger Apr 20 $20 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.9 vs 734 OI; Ref=$20.58

1:36:00 pm: VIPS VipShop May 18 $8 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 1678 @ $1.0 vs 106 OI; Ref=$8.34

12:36:31 pm: DAL Delta Air Lines Oct 20 $50 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.461 vs 848 OI; Ref=$51.675

12:25:23 pm: GILD Gilead Oct 20 $81.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 507 @ $1.191 vs 329 OI; Ref=$82.05

12:23:14 pm: HLF Herbalife Nov 17 $80 Calls Sweep (17) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.968 vs 356 OI; Ref=$73.9899

12:22:09 pm: SEAS SeaWorld Nov 17 $13 Calls Sweep (23) at the Ask: 540 @ $1.15 vs 55 OI; Ref=$13.09

12:19:13 pm: RCII Rent a Center Nov 17 $10 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 1584 @ $0.401 vs 524 OI; Ref=$11.425

12:10:51 pm: SKX Skechers Jan 19 $26.7 Calls at the Ask: 3300 @ $1.7 vs 576 OI; Ref=$25.355

11:42:52 am: SEAS SeaWorld Nov 17 $13 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 658 @ $1.045 vs 55 OI; Ref=$12.87

11:21:17 am: MA Mastercard Oct 13 $141 Puts at the Ask: 1287 @ $0.391 vs 127 OI; Ref=$143.48

11:14:12 am: MBI MBIA May 18 $5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 710 @ $0.5 vs 60 OI; Ref=$7.745

10:53:27 am: MXIM Maxim Feb 16 $50 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 609 @ $1.803 vs 408 OI; Ref=$48.59

10:45:48 am: BAC Bank of America Apr 20 $29 Calls Above Ask!: 19000 @ $0.781 vs 3198 OI; Ref=$26.2

10:15:05 am: JD JD.com Nov 17 $41 Calls at the Ask: 1950 @ $1.42 vs 1833 OI; Ref=$39.37

