15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2017 12:36pm   Comments
  • Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares dropped 12.6 percent to $2.87.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares declined 12.2 percent to $26.35. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals priced its 7.05 million share IPO at $17.00 per share.
  • Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares tumbled 10 percent to $3.02. Alliqua Biomedical reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) shares declined 8.9 percent to $16.30. JP Morgan downgraded Darling Ingredients from Overweight to Neutral.
  • Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ITEK) shares fell 8.3 percent to $2.78 after climbing 48.53 percent on Thursday.
  • Internap Corp (NASDAQ: INAP) shares dropped 8.3 percent to $4.51.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares declined 8 percent to $67.00. Seaport Global initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating, while Goldman Sachs resumed coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $2.65 after declining 6.27 percent on Thursday.
  • Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) fell 6.2 percent to $150.05. JP Morgan downgraded Sanderson Farms from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares dipped 6 percent to $157.15. Costco reported better-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Costco from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares fell 5.3 percent to $1.95.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares slipped 5.2 percent to $2.36 after dropping 3.11 percent on Thursday.
  • Keane Group Inc (NYSE: FRAC) dropped 4.2 percent to $16.48. Barclays initiated coverage on Keane Group with an Underweight rating.
  • Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK) declined 4.1 percent to $30.90. Piper Jaffray downgraded Triumph Bancorp from Overweight to Neutral.
  • Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) shares fell 2.5 percent to $12.09. Annaly Capital Management reported a 65 million share offering of common stock.

