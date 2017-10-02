Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 2
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2017 4:19pm   Comments
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 2
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Monday, October 2, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:29:51 pm: SBGI Sinclair Broadcast Gp Oct 20 $29 Puts at the Bid: 554 @ $0.901 vs 311 OI; Ref=$30.425

3:28:14 pm: BR Broadridge Fin Dec 15 $85 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 145 OI; Ref=$81.015

2:50:49 pm: PYPL PayPal Oct 20 $63.5 Puts Sweep (50) at the Bid: 1505 @ $1.416 vs 827 OI; Ref=$64.17

1:29:27 pm: KORS Michael Kors Feb 16 $45 Puts Sweep (7) at the Bid: 804 @ $2.7 vs 289 OI; Ref=$47.9884

12:56:10 pm: URBN Urban Outfitters Nov 17 $24 Calls Sweep (8) at the Bid: 571 @ $1.401 vs 15 OI; Ref=$24.065

12:19:37 pm: NUS Nu Skin Oct 20 $60.5 Puts Sweep (27) at the Ask: 1228 @ $1.951 vs 9 OI; Ref=$60.13

11:42:15 am: YUM Yum Brands Jan 19 $67.5 Calls Sweep (14) at the Bid: 650 @ $7.25 vs 534 OI; Ref=$73.79

11:26:42 am: AAL American Airlines Oct 20 $47 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.84 vs 643 OI; Ref=$47.62

11:12:27 am: NUS Nu Skin Oct 20 $61 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 987 @ $1.75 vs 1 OI; Ref=$60.43

11:02:43 am: BABA Alibaba Oct 27 $182.5 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 511 @ $2.221 vs 399 OI; Ref=$174.46

10:56:35 am: HLF Herbalife Fri $65.5 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1189 @ $0.51 vs 454 OI; Ref=$67.655

10:34:30 am: S Sprint Oct 20 $7 Puts Sweep (27) at the Ask: 12302 @ $0.081 vs 2261 OI; Ref=$7.66

10:32:17 am: SNAP SNAP Oct 27 $15 Calls Sweep (17) at the Bid: 2400 @ $0.711 vs 1061 OI; Ref=$14.9

10:24:31 am: DVA Davita Nov 17 $57.5 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 771 @ $1.351 vs 337 OI; Ref=$60.43

