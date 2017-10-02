12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares tumbled 23.4 percent to $12.45 after the company reported a $3 million buyback plan and lowered its Q3 outlook.
- Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares declined 22.5 percent to $12.44 after the company reported topline results from SER-287 Phase 1b study in patients with Ulcerative Colitis.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) shares dipped 18.3 percent to $30.54 after the company reported topline data from spinocerebellar ataxia Phase 2/3 trial.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares declined 11.5 percent to $3.45.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 9.4 percent to $25.80. Cowen & Co. downgraded Appian from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares dropped 8.6 percent to $3.84 after gaining 8.25 percent on Friday.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares declined 7.1 percent to $127.60. Morgan Stanley downgraded bluebird bio from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) dropped 7 percent to $1.99 after the company reported filing by FDA for NDA of KIT-302.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares slipped 6.7 percent to $44.01 following NY Post report that talks to take the company private may fall apart.
- Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI) shares fell 6.1 percent to $12.15. Laredo Petroleum and affiliates agreed to sell Medallion Gathering & Processing for $1.825 billion.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) fell 5.4 percent to $11.38. Susquehanna downgraded Finish Line from Positive to Neutral.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares declined 5.3 percent to $25.12 after jumping 12.94 percent on Friday.
