Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Key Economic Reports

Monica Gerson , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2017 8:30am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Key Economic Reports
Related GG
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2017
Morgan Stanley: Now Is The Time To Forge A Position In US Steel Names
Related ZGNX
Zogenix's Dravet Syndrome Treatment Returns 'Strong' Results
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
Zogenix Announces Positive Top-line Results from Pivotal Phase ' Clinical Trial of ZX……8 ... (GuruFocus)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures saw mixed trading in early pre-market trade, with the S&P 500 moving up but Nasdaq futures index falling. Data on Personal Income and Outlays will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chicago PMI fata will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the Consumer Sentiment data will be released at 10:00 am ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 14 points to 11,306, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index futures fell 1.25 points to 2,506.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 8.75 points to 5,947.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures gained 0.34 percent to trade at $56.62 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.33 percent to trade at $51.39 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly up today, with STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.03 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.34 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.62 percent, while French CAC 40 Index gained 0.05 percent. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.31 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.03 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.48 percent, China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 percent and India's BSE Sensex rose 0.00 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded Goldcorp Inc (NYSE: GG) from Hold to Buy.

Goldcorp shares rose 1.72 percent to close at $12.98 on Thursday.

Breaking news

  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares rallied almost 200 percent on Friday, following the company's announcement that its late-stage trial for the treatment of a rare type of epilepsy, Dravet Syndrome, had met its primary endpoint.
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rocketed nearly 68 percent, following the company's IPO at a price to $14 to close at $23.50 on Thursday.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) sold $1.6 million worth of Whole Foods Market, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: WFM) store-based products in the very first month.

    •  

    Latest Ratings for GG

    DateFirmActionFromTo
    Sep 2017Canaccord GenuityUpgradesHoldBuy
    Jul 2017National Bank FinancialDowngradesOutperformSector Perform
    Jun 2017Raymond JamesReinstatesMarket PerformMarket Perform

    View More Analyst Ratings for GG
    View the Latest Analyst Ratings

    Posted-In: News Eurozone Futures Commodities Opinion Pre-Market Outlook Markets Analyst Ratings

    © 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

     

    Related Articles (AMZN + GG)

    Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On CVS Health Corp And Brink's Company
    Walmart Brings Added Competition To The Grocer Space
    Hacked Foods: Payment Card Security Breach Reported At Whole Foods Market
    Why Amazon Needs To Partner With Or Buy A Pharmacy Benefit Manager
    Apple Brand Estimated At 3 Times The Value Of Amazon's
    Do The Small Guys Stand A Chance In The FinTech Sector?
    View Comments and Join the Discussion!
    Loading...
    Sign up for email alerts on GG
    Loading...
    View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.