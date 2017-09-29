Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures saw mixed trading in early pre-market trade, with the S&P 500 moving up but Nasdaq futures index falling. Data on Personal Income and Outlays will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chicago PMI fata will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the Consumer Sentiment data will be released at 10:00 am ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 14 points to 11,306, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index futures fell 1.25 points to 2,506.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 8.75 points to 5,947.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures gained 0.34 percent to trade at $56.62 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.33 percent to trade at $51.39 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly up today, with STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.03 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.34 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.62 percent, while French CAC 40 Index gained 0.05 percent. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.31 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.03 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.48 percent, China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 percent and India's BSE Sensex rose 0.00 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded Goldcorp Inc (NYSE: GG) from Hold to Buy.

Goldcorp shares rose 1.72 percent to close at $12.98 on Thursday.

Breaking news

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares rallied almost 200 percent on Friday, following the company's announcement that its late-stage trial for the treatment of a rare type of epilepsy, Dravet Syndrome, had met its primary endpoint.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rocketed nearly 68 percent, following the company's IPO at a price to $14 to close at $23.50 on Thursday.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) sold $1.6 million worth of Whole Foods Market, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: WFM) store-based products in the very first month.

Latest Ratings for GG Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Hold Buy Jul 2017 National Bank Financial Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Jun 2017 Raymond James Reinstates Market Perform Market Perform View More Analyst Ratings for GG

